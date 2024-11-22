Missing woman from Dhaka rescued in Sylhet

Sylhet Metropolitan Police have rescued a mentally unstable woman who had gone missing from Dhaka’s Kafrul area.

The Kotwali Police rescued her from Bandar Bazar in the city on Thursday, said officer-in-charge of the police station, Md Ziaul Haque.

The woman, identified as Sabera Sultana, 55, is the wife of the late Syed Amir Shah Rahmani, and lives at Purba Shewrapara area in Dhaka’s Kafrul.

“The woman is mentally unstable. She had previously left her home without her family’s knowledge and had travelled to Sylhet,” said the OC.

“On Wednesday morning, she again left her home without informing anyone. The family contacted us earlier, suspecting she had come to Sylhet, and sought our assistance. Our team later managed to rescue her, and she was returned to her family,” the police official added.