Student Movement:18-member central committee formed

An 18-member central executive committee of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement has been formed.

It was informed through a notification signed by the organization’s convener Hasnat Abdullah and member secretary Arif Sohel on Thursday (November 21).

It also announced that the members of the central committee, formed on October 22, will serve as ex-officio members of this committee.

In the central committee, Hasnat Abdullah serves as the convenor, Arif Sohel is the member secretary, Abdul Hannan Masud acts as the chief organiser, and Umama Fatima is the spokesperson.

The executive committee members are — Md Mahin Sarkar, Rashidul Islam Rifat, Nusrat Tabassum, Lutfur Rahman, Ahnaf Saeed Khan, Tarekul Islam (Tarek Reza), Tarikul Islam, Md Meherab Hossain Sifat, Asadullah Al Galib, Mohammad Rakib, Cynthia Jahin Ayesha, Asad Bin Rony, Naim Abedin, Mahmuda Sultana Rimi, Ibrahim Nirab, Rasel Ahmed, Rafiqul Islam Ainy, and Muinul Islam