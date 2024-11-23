475 killed in road accidents in Oct

At least 475 people were killed and 815 injured in 452 road accidents across the country in October this year, according to a reports of Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity.

Among them, 163 people were killed in 138 bike accidents, which is 30.53 per cent of total accidents and 34.31 per cent of the deaths respectively.

The Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity revealed the information on Saturday through a press statement signed by the association’s secretary general Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury.

Besides, 76 people were killed and 24 injured in 63 railway accidents while 24 people were killed and 36 injured in 19 waterway accidents, it said.

The association prepared the report on the basis of the media reports.

The organisation gave six reasons, including rise in violation of traffic rules in absence of adequate law enforcers on the roads, behind the accidents.

It gave 11 recommendation including halting import and registration of small vehicles like motorcycles and easy bikes to reduce the number of the road crashes.