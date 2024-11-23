Gold prices surge to Tk 142,266 per Bhori

Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) has announced a hike in gold prices, effective from Sunday, raising the cost of 22-carat gold to Tk 142,266 per bhori (11.664 grams).

The new price marks an increase of Tk 2,823 per bhori from the previous rate of Tk 137,449, as per a press release issued by Masudur Rahman, Chairman of the BAJUS Pricing and Monitoring Standing Committee.

The price adjustment reflects an uptick in the cost of melted gold in the local market. BAJUS highlighted that the new pricing is a response to market conditions and aims to align with global trends.

New Gold Prices (per bhori):

22-carat gold: Tk 142,266

21-carat gold: Tk 135,803

18-carat gold: Tk 116,395

Traditional (sonaton) gold: Tk 95,644

This development comes less than a week after a reduction in gold prices on November 19, when rates dropped by up to Tk 2,939 per bhori.

Silver Prices Unchanged:

While gold prices have risen, silver rates remain stable:

22-carat silver: Tk 2,578

21-carat silver: Tk 2,449

18-carat silver: Tk 2,111

Traditional silver: Tk 1,586