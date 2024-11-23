Non-partisan local govt polls before national election suggested

The Election Reform Commission has proposed a number of recommendations, including direct presidential election, repealing the system of elected unopposed and bringing the no-vote system back.

The commission also recommended ensuring transparency in funds spent by candidates for electioneering.

Badiul Alam Majumder, head of the commission, disclosed the recommendations while addressing a press conference at the Election Bhaban at Agargaon in the capital on Saturday morning after a meeting between the Election Reforms Commission and senior journalists and editors.

During the meeting, different stakeholders recommended direct presidential election, some of them favored direct elections in all forms of the vote, and others opined non-partisan local government polls across the country before the national election, he said.

Majumder said some stakeholders also suggested to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners (ECs) based on political consensus, he said.

The issue of using technologies, including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the election was also discussed during the meeting, he said.

Another member of the commission, Dr Tofael Ahmed said reform process would completely stop if the parliamentary election is held first.