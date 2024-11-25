Dhaka-Beijing ties maintain steady, sound momentum: Envoy

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has stated that the bilateral relationship between Dhaka and Beijing has consistently remained stable amid geopolitical shifts and evolving political scenarios.

“No matter how the international situation and political landscape in Bangladesh evolve, the China-Bangladesh relationship has always maintained a steady and sound momentum,” he said.

The envoy delivered the keynote speech at an event titled “The 2024 Reunion for Bangladeshi Persons in China,” organized by the Chinese Embassy at a city hotel on Sunday evening.

Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin attended the event as the chief guest.

Ambassador Yao underscored the historic significance of 2024 for China-Bangladesh relations.

“This year holds historic importance for China-Bangladesh relations. The bilateral relationship was elevated to a new height as a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership,” he said.

He attributed the robust relations between the two countries to mutual understanding and strong people-to-people ties.

“In recent interactions with the interim government, political parties, students, and various communities, I deeply felt the genuine friendship of the Bangladeshi government and people towards China,” the envoy said.

He noted that the people of Bangladesh are eager for China to provide greater support and expressed their readiness to further enhance bilateral relations.

“If we compare the China-Bangladesh relationship to a giant ship, it has navigated through the tests of changing regional and international situations and has consistently advanced steadily toward its set direction,” Yao

remarked.

The ambassador praised Bangladeshi individuals who visited China in 2024 and highlighted that next year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The next year will also be celebrated as the “Year of People-to-People and Cultural Exchanges.”

“The history of friendly exchanges between China and Bangladesh spans over a thousand years. Despite differences in race, beliefs, and language, we have always maintained peaceful coexistence, harmony, and win-win cooperation,” said the envoy.

“Standing at a new historical juncture, China is ready to join hands with Bangladeshi friends to move in the same direction, overcome challenges, and steer the ship of China-Bangladesh friendship toward an even brighter future,” he added.

Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to its friendship with China and expressed a desire to further strengthen ties.

“Dhaka is willing to enhance personnel exchanges at all levels with China, deepen practical cooperation across various fields, promote the continuous development of Bangladesh-China relations, and bring greater benefits to the two peoples,” he said.

At the event, Ambassador Yao and Foreign Secretary Uddin presented awards to 10 outstanding representatives.