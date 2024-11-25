ECNEC approves 5 projects worth Tk 6,000 crore

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved a total of five projects involving an overall estimated cost of Tk 5,915.99 crore.

The approvals came from a meeting of the ECNEC with its chairperson and Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus in the chair held at the NEC Conference Room in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area on Monday.

Of the total cost for five projects, Tk 1,095.94 crore will come from the Government of Bangladesh portion, Tk 4,787.50 crore from project assistance while the rest of Tk 32.55 crore from the concerned organization’s own fund.

Of the approved five projects, two are new while three are revised projects.