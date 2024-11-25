Inauguration of Global Swiss Business Hub in Dhaka

The Global Swiss Business Hub 2024 officially launched in a grand ceremony in Gulshan, Dhaka, with an aim to strengthen international business connections and foster trade and investment opportunities between Bangladesh and global markets.

The event was inaugurated by the hub’s founder, Anis Khan, alongside vice president Roman Sommerau. The keynote speech was delivered by Syed Alamgir, a prominent figure in Bangladesh’s corporate sector, who emphasized the potential of the initiative to accelerate economic growth and innovation.

The ceremony was attended by prominent figures from diverse industries, including Energypac’s Managing Director Humayun Rashid, bdjobs Founder and CEO A. K. M. Fahim Mashroor, Shwapno’s Managing Director Sabbir Hasan Nasir, eCourier Founder Biplob Ghosh Rahul, ACI Consumer Brands’ Chief Business Officer Md. Quamrul Hassan, Matribhumi Group Director Mohammad Zahirul Islam, and Grameen Digital Health’s Chief Marketing Officer Hasibul Hasan Tanim.

Additionally, notable attendees included Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA), retired Major General Md. Nazrul Islam, Dr. Md. Abu Sayed, and retired Lieutenant Colonel Abu Ayub Hasan, among others.

The Global Swiss Business Hub is poised to serve as a bridge for Bangladeshi entrepreneurs and international investors, providing a platform for collaboration, trade, and innovation. It aims to promote Bangladeshi exports, attract foreign investments, and support local businesses in accessing global markets.

A panel discussion brought together thought leaders to explore strategies for sustainable growth and mutual benefits. Participants emphasized the importance of innovation, digital transformation, and shared global opportunities.

The launch was supported by Intrapass and coordinated by Niazul Islam Rony, Operations Chief of the Global Swiss Business Hub (Bangladesh).

The event marks a significant step toward integrating Bangladesh’s business ecosystem into the global marketplace, fostering a new era of collaboration and economic growth.