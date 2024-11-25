Mominul joins elite 10,000-run club in first-class cricket

Mominul Haque has etched his name in the history of Bangladeshi cricket, becoming the third player from the country to reach the prestigious 10,000-run milestone in first-class cricket.

He achieved this feat during his knock of 50 runs in Bangladesh’s first innings against the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Mominul joins an exclusive club that includes Tushar Imran and Naeem Islam. Imran, who played only five Tests, was the first Bangladeshi to reach 10,000 runs in first-class cricket, finishing his career with 11,972 runs from 307 matches. Naeem Islam followed him, accumulating 10,624 runs in 278 matches, including 8 Tests.

What sets Mominul apart is his consistent presence in Test cricket. With 152 first-class matches to his name, including 68 Tests, Mominul has scored 10,005 runs at an average of 39.50. His tally includes 29 centuries and 45 half-centuries, making him the most prolific Bangladeshi player in first-class cricket in terms of centuries. In Tests alone, he has accumulated 4,401 runs, with 13 centuries—the most by any Bangladeshi batter.