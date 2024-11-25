Sylhet tea workers demand unpaid wages with torch procession

Tea workers in Sylhet organized a torchlight procession on Monday evening to demand the payment of their three months’ overdue wages and address other pressing issues.

The demonstration, led jointly by Bangladesh Tea Worker Federation and Tea Garden Education Right Implementation Council, began at Lakkatura Rest Camp Bazar and paraded through major thoroughfares, including Airport Road, before concluding at the starting point.

The workers presented a five-point demand, including immediate payment of their outstanding wages under National Tea Corporation (NTC), reopening of closed tea gardens, and an increase in daily wages to Tk 500. Other demands included removing discriminatory provisions in labor laws, halting land projects within tea garden areas, ensuring land rights for workers, and conducting elections for Bangladesh Tea Workers Union without delay.

During the event, leaders of Bangladesh Tea Worker Federation addressed the gathering, highlighting the plight of tea workers. They pointed out that wages and rations had not been disbursed for three months, creating severe financial distress for workers and their families.

The speakers attributed the crisis to the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5, which led to resignation of seven NTC directors, including Sheikh Kabir. Kabir, previously accused of power abuse and financial misconduct, left the organization in disarray. Following his departure, banks reportedly withheld loans, further aggravating the situation for tea workers reliant on NTC funds.

The workers vowed to continue their protests until their demands are met, urging the authorities to take swift action to resolve the crisis and ensure fair treatment for tea workers. Demonstrations in Sylhet are expected to intensify if the demands remain unmet.