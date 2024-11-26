‘Govt expects constructive criticism from media’

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Nahid Islam has called on the media and journalists to offer constructive criticism to help the government improve its performance.

Such feedback would be valuable for refining government policies, he said during an exchange of views with leaders of the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

“We welcome constructive criticism. The government remains open to both positive and critical feedback from the media,” Nahid said.

“Constructive criticism will help us reflect on our actions and make necessary adjustments,” he added.

The government has established an independent Media Reform Commission to address the sector’s issues. The commission will engage with all stakeholders to draft a roadmap for reforms, which the government will attempt to implement through consultations with various parties. “We want to foster an environment where free and responsible journalism can flourish,” he said.

The adviser further discussed the media’s role, pointing out that journalism is a platform for diverse and often conflicting voices. He stressed the importance of collaboration between editors, media owners, and reporters to address issues like wage boards and other reforms.

“All parties must come together and work towards a shared goal,” he urged.

He also spoke on the government’s position regarding the cybersecurity law and other legislative reforms. “We have already made decisions on the cybersecurity law, and we are reviewing other laws. Our aim is to minimise barriers and ensure that the legal framework supports free journalism,” he said.

Reflecting on the media’s role over the past 16 years, the adviser urged journalists to acknowledge mistakes when they occur and seek reconciliation. “Truth is essential for reconciliation. If anyone changes their position, they should admit the truth rather than shift their stance,” he added.

Finally, he described the current government as “different,” acknowledging its limitations and the inevitability of mistakes.

“We are ready to accept any criticism that helps us improve. We sincerely ask the media to provide constructive feedback, which will help us grow and better serve the people,” he said.