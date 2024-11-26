‘National Student Solidarity Week’ to be observed for next 7-day

‘National Student Solidarity Week’ has been announced to resolve the ongoing unrest in educational institutions and to resist Awami fascism.

The announcement came after a meeting of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement with various student organisations at Bangla Motor in the capital on Monday night.

Hasnat Abdullah, convenor of the movement, made the announcement.

“We have observed for the last few days that various conspiracies aimed at rehabilitating Awami fascists. At the same time, institutional movements have erupted across the country. Individuals, disguised as students, have beat up student protesters. We have also observed that BCL instigating rickshaw drivers and attempting to create violence. For this, all student organisations have unanimously decided to observe ‘National Student Solidarity Week’ for the next week,” he said.