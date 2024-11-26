Switch your morning coffee for lemon and clove water to counter winter cold and cough

As the winter months roll in, so does the season of sniffles and sore throats. Waking up with a stuffy nose and scratchy throat is unpleasant, and getting through a day feeling under the weather is exhausting. Instead of reaching for that morning coffee, try a warm cup of lemon and clove water—a home remedy for cough and cold that may surprise you with its benefits.

Indianexpress.com spoke to health expert Vijayshree N, head and chief dietician at MGM Healthcare, to learn more about how this simple drink can help relieve cold symptoms and even support weight management.

Why lemon and clove?

“Lemon is known for its high vitamin C content, which can enhance immunity and help loosen mucus, making it easier to expel. Cloves, on the other hand, possess anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. They contain compounds such as eugenol and gallic acid, which act as antioxidants and help preserve cell health,” Vijayshree said.

She also said that cloves function as a cough suppressant, calming the cough reflex and aiding better breathing, promoting restful sleep. They also help clear the respiratory tract, making them particularly beneficial during colds and coughs.

Replace your morning coffee with lemon and clove water

While lemon and clove water won’t give you the caffeine kick of your usual coffee, it comes with its own set of benefits.

“A typical coffee with milk and sugar contains around 100-120 calories, whereas lemon and clove water, with just a teaspoon of honey, has about 20 calories,” Vijayshree said.

If you’re looking to cut back on calories, this switch can be helpful. Additionally, lemon and clove water is comforting, particularly when you’re experiencing flu symptoms or a sore throat.

For best results, Vijayshree recommended drinking lemon and clove water twice a day—morning and evening—when experiencing cold symptoms.

How to make lemon and clove water

Here’s how to prepare it:

Boil the cloves: Start by boiling cloves in water until the water is infused with its essence.

Cool to warm: Let the water cool to a warm, comfortable temperature before adding lemon juice and honey. Avoid adding lemon while the water is hot to preserve its vitamin C content and prevent bitterness.

Add honey: For added soothing effects and a balanced taste, mix in a teaspoon of honey.

How often should you drink it?

Vijayshree suggested consuming this drink daily for about a week to ten days if you’re experiencing a cold, cough, or sore throat. It can serve as a comforting morning and evening drink and can even complement your regular coffee or tea.

Who should avoid this?

“While this drink is safe for most people, individuals with peptic ulcers, esophageal issues, or throat sensitivity to lemon may need to use this remedy carefully. Adding honey can help counteract the acidity of lemon,” said Vijayshree.

Keep in mind that while lemon and clove water can help ease mild cold symptoms, it’s important to consult a healthcare professional for more severe infections.