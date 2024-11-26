Yunus reaffirms Bangladesh’s steadfast support for Palestine

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has reaffirmed Bangladesh’s steadfast support for Palestine.

The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, introduced by the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, is being observed today.

In his message, Prof Yunus called for an independent, sovereign Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, reports UNB.

He highlighted the urgent need for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire to protect innocent lives in Gaza, particularly women and children.

Prof Yunus called for accountability for atrocities against Palestinians, as underscored by the ICJ’s advisory opinion declaring Israel’s occupation unlawful.

Bangladesh continues to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people, supporting their rightful struggle for justice, freedom, and dignity.