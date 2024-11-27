Touhid calls for ensuring justice, equality for all civilizations

Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain has called upon world leaders for fostering dialogue, leveraging AI responsibly, and ensuring justice, equality, and sustainability for all civilizations.

He made the call when addressed the 10th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Group of Friends High-Level Meeting in Cascais, Portugal, a foreign ministry’s press release said on Wednesday.

With the theme “United in Peace: Restoring Trust, Reshaping the Future,” theforum is taking place from 25-27 November 2024 at a critical juncture as the world grapples with rising conflicts, climate change, and growing divisions fueled by hatred, reports BSS.

In his address, the Adviser highlighted Bangladesh’s unwavering commitment to peace and humanity.

He emphasized the nation’s dedication to championing sustainability under the visionary Three Zeros roadmap by Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, which envisions Zero carbon emissions, Zero poverty, and Zero unemployment.

Mentioning about the continuation of genocide in Gaza with impunity, he urged collective efforts to create a future defined by harmony, mutual respect, and cooperation for generations to come.

On the sidelines of the forum, Touhid held discussions with Spanish Foreign Minister Jos‚ Manuel Albares Bueno, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel.

The meetings covered a range of topics of mutual interest, including enhancing cooperation in key sectors such as trade, infrastructure, railways, and investment.

The leaders also emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral ties through high-level visits and collaborative initiatives.

Key global and regional issues were addressed, including support for resolving the Rohingya crisis, challenges arising from Bangladesh’s LDC graduation, and the dire humanitarian situation caused by Israel’s aggression in Gaza and Lebanon.

The discussions also underscored the need for coordinated efforts in multilateral platforms to tackle shared challenges and promote peace, security, and sustainable development.

The event became an occasion to highlight and celebrate UNAOC’s achievements and map the blueprint for “One Humanity” in the years to come.

Participants reflected on the 20-year journey of the “Alliance of Civilizations”, first proposed by Spain at the 59th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2004.

Over the years, UNAOC has evolved into a dynamic and influential entity within the UN framework.