Child killed in Habiganj road accident

A child was killed in a road accident on the Dhuliakhal-Mirpur in Habiganj’s Sadar Upazila on Thursday morning.

The victim was identified as Muna Miah, 12, Son of Shamsul Haque of Tarapasha village under Bahubal Upazila in the district.

Locals and Eye witnesses said the child was going towards Mirpurbazar by an auto-rickshaw in the morning. At that time, the speedy auto-rickshaw overturned on the road near village Mirpur, leaving Muna seriously injured.

He was immediately brought to Habiganj District Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Police sent the body to Habiganj District Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Officer-in-charge of Habiganj Police Station Alamgir Kabir confirmed it.