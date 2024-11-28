Currency exchange rates for Thursday

The rising demand for foreign currency exchange is driven by global remittances and expanding cross-border trade fueled by international connectivity.
To assist individuals and businesses in staying informed, here are the foreign currency exchange rates as of Thursday:
Currency
Buy (Tk)
Sell (Tk)
US Dollar
119.00
120.00
Euro
124.65
129.98
British Pound
149.59
156.01
Japanese Yen
0.78
0.81
Singapore Dollar
88.05
91.83
UAE Dirham
32.39
33.22
Australian Dollar
76.64
79.99
Swiss Franc
133.87
139.53
Saudi Riyal
31.67
31.97
Chinese Yuan
16.29
16.98
Indian Rupee
1.39
1.46
These rates are sourced from local banks and are subject to change depending on market conditions.