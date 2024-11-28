Currency exchange rates for Thursday

The rising demand for foreign currency exchange is driven by global remittances and expanding cross-border trade fueled by international connectivity.

To assist individuals and businesses in staying informed, here are the foreign currency exchange rates as of Thursday:

Currency

Buy (Tk)

Sell (Tk)

US Dollar

119.00

120.00

Euro

124.65

129.98

British Pound

149.59

156.01

Japanese Yen

0.78

0.81

Singapore Dollar

88.05

91.83

UAE Dirham

32.39

33.22

Australian Dollar

76.64

79.99

Swiss Franc

133.87

139.53

Saudi Riyal

31.67

31.97

Chinese Yuan

16.29

16.98

Indian Rupee

1.39

1.46

These rates are sourced from local banks and are subject to change depending on market conditions.