Iskcon declines to shoulder expelled Chinmoy’s activities

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) has asserted that Chinmoy Krishna Das was expelled. Iskcon won’t shoulder the responsibility of expelled Chinmoy Krishna Das’ statements or activities.

Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari, general secretary of Iskcon Bangladesh, stated it while a addressing a press conference at Swamibagh Asram in the capital on Thursday.

He said Chinmoy was removed from all positions within the organization long ago due to a breach of organizational discipline. “Chinmoy was relieved from the Iskcon for his controversial activities including molestation of children.”

“We bear no responsibility for any of Chinmoy Krishna Das’ statements or actions,” he said.

Charu Chandra Das said: “Iskcon doesn’t have any involvement in India’s External Affairs Ministry’s remarks over Chinmoy Krishna Das. Iskcon is not responsible for the statements of any country or individual of another country.”

He alleged that there are falsification involving Iskcon Bangladesh with the death of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif in Chittagong. “We want to make it clear that Iskcon Bangladesh has no involvement in this tragic event or the ongoing protests. This false narrative has even escalated to the point where road accidents are being attributed to Iskcon.”

Charu Chandra Das stated: “We have already addressed this issue through multiple press conferences and formal communications with government and administrative authorities. Regrettably, certain groups are intentionally spreading misinformation about our organization and are making unjustified demands to ban Iskcon.”

He added: “Several months ago, Leelaraj Gour Das, head of Prabartak Sri Krishna Mandir, Gaurang Das, and Chinmoy Krishna Das, head of Sri Sri Pundarik Dham in Chittagong, were removed from their positions and all organizational activities within Iskcon due to violations of discipline. It was clearly stated that their actions are not representative of Iskcon.”

Chandan Kumar Dhar Prokash Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, popularly known as Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a spokesperson of the Sanatan Jagaran Mancha and former leader of the Iskcon, has become a topic of national discussion following his arrest in a sedition case.

Chinmoy Krishna, who managed an Iskcon religious site called Pundarik Dham in Chittagong, was detained by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at about 4:30pm on November 25 from the airport area in the capital.

Following the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, Iskcon issued a statement protesting the arrest and India was urged to talk with Bangladesh over the issue.

When he was produced before a court in Chittagong on Tuesday, Isckon members created a chaotic situation there. They vandalized a local mosque and hacked a lawyer to death on the court premises though they are now denying those activities.