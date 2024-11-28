Lemon Spaghetti with Soya Chunks

Ingredients:

Spaghetti 200 gm

Soya chunks 100 gm

Spinach 25 gm

Fresh cream 25 gm

Olive oil 2 tbsp

Lemon juice 4 tbsp

White pepper powder 1 tsp

Chopped garlic 1 tbs

Butter 2 tbsp

Salt to taste

Lemon zest 2 tbsp

Roasted sesame seeds (for garnishing)

Method:

Boil the spaghetti in boiling water with oil and salt for 8 minutes. Strain the water and wash the boiled spaghetti in cold water. In a bowl soak the soya chunks in warm water for 15 minutes. After that squeeze the soya chunks properly. In a pan add butter, chopped garlic and spinach. Stir for a few seconds. Add the soya chunks to it. Stir properly. Now add the boiled spaghetti.Add the white pepper powder and salt to it. In the end add the fresh cream. Garnish it withroasted sesame seeds. Ready to serve.