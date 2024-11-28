Suspended magistrate Urmi gets bail upon surrender

A Dhaka court on Thursday granted bail to suspended assistant commissioner of Lalmonirhat Tapashee Tabassum Urmi in a defamation case filed for making derogatory remarks about the July-August movement martyr Abu Sayed.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Imran Ahmed passed the order when Urmi surrendered before the court and sought bail, said Khademul Islam, a counsel of the plaintiff.

Abu Hanif, media coordinator of Gono Odhikar Parishad, filed a petition at the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Zakir Hossain on October 8 against Urmi, UNB reports.

After recording the plaintiff’s statement, the court accepted the case and summoned her to appear before it on November 28.

According to the case statement, on October 5, she allegedly made defamatory remarks not only about martyr Abu Sayed but also targeting the interim government established through the student-people’s movement and its Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus.

Her statements were disrespectful and undermined the legitimacy of a constitutionally formed government, it said.

Her comments could create public fear by threatening the stability of the government and damaging the reputation of its officials, it said.