Teletalk launches trial online SIM service

Teletalk Bangladesh Limited, the country’s sole state-owned mobile operator, has launched its trial online SIM service.

The service started on Wednesday as part of a commercial pilot programme in 11 post offices in Rajshahi, Naogaon, and Chapainawabganj districts under Rajshahi division.

Plans are underway to expand the service to post offices nationwide.

The trial service was inaugurated in Dhaka where Information and Braodcasting adviser Mohammad Nahid Islam attended as the chief guest, BSS reports.

The initiative integrates Teletalk’s SIM distribution with the Bangladesh Postal Department’s extensive network, allowing customers to order their preferred SIM numbers online and collect them from designated post offices or opt for home delivery.

Under the new service, customers can collect their SIMs for at Tk 250 from post offices or at Tk 300 via home delivery.