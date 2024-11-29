Dhaka condemns desecration of national flag, effigy burning of Prof Yunus in Kolkata

Bangladesh government today strongly condemned the deplorable acts of desecrating the national flag of Bangladesh and the burning of the effigy of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus in Kolkata, India.

“The Government of Bangladesh calls upon the Government of India to take necessary measures in order to prevent occurrences of such incidents in the future,” said foreign ministry here in a statement.

“The Government of Bangladesh notes with deep concern the violent protest organized outside the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata last (Thursday) afternoon by a Hindu organization of Kolkata named Bongio Hindu Jagran,” said the statement.

The rally and demonstration organized by a large group of protesters turned violent, with the protesters breaking through police barricades and reaching the boundary of Bangladesh Deputy High Commission.

“They set fire to the national flag of Bangladesh and burned effigy of the Hon’ble Chief Advisor of the Government of Bangladesh,” read the statement.

Although the situation seems to be under control at the moment, it said, there is a prevailing sense of insecurity among all the members of the Deputy High Commission.

The foreign ministry said the Bangladesh government condemned any form of violent activity and urged the India Government to ensure safety and security of the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata and other Diplomatic Missions of Bangladesh in India as well as its diplomats and non-diplomatic staffs.