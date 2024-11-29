Man, his two sons awarded death penalty for killing businessman in Sylhet

A court in Sylhet sentenced a father and his two sons to death on Monday for the murder of a businessman in Balaganj upazila of Sylhet district.

The convicted individuals are Abdus Sabur Putul of Hasampur village and his sons Fahad Ahmed Rahi and Abdul Momin Roni. While Abdus Sabur Putul is currently in jail, his two sons are still absconding.

Judge Syeda Amina Farhin of the Sylhet District and Sessions Judge Third Court handed down the judgement.

The court also imposed a fine of Tk 50,000 on each of the convicted individuals, according to court bench assistant Md. Sohel Rana.

On the night of May 22, 2018, Hasan Mia, 28, son of the late Nazrul Islam of Hasampur village was stabbed to death. Following the incident, the victim’s younger brother Hossain Ahmed Sahan, filed a murder case at Balaganj Police Station, naming four people and two unidentified others as accused.

According to the case statement, Hasan Mia regularly provided litchi juice to worshippers after Taraweeh prayers at the Baitun Nur Jame Mosque in Hasampur, with the cost being covered by the mosque’s founder, Faruk Mia.

On the day of the incident, at 10:10 pm, Faruk Mia sent the payment for the litchi juice, along with an advance of Tk 2,500, to Hasan through the defendant Rahi. Shortly thereafter, Rahi returned to take back the money, stating that the juice was no longer needed. However, Hasan insisted that Faruk Mia should contact him directly to return the money.

In response, Rahi verbally abused Hasan, and the other accused individuals joined in, physically assaulting him as well.

At one stage, Rahi stabbed Hasan in various parts of his body with a knife leaving him seriously injured.

Later, he was first taken to the Upazila Health Complex and later to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.