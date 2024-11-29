Minorities feel safer under interim government: VOA survey

A recent survey by Voice of America (VOA) revealed that, following the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government through a student-led uprising on August 5, the interim government and law enforcement agencies have successfully maintained public satisfaction.

The survey said that a majority of people believe the interim government is providing better security for religious and ethnic minorities compared to the previous Awami League government.

However, there were notable differences in perception between Muslim and non-Muslim respondents.

Conducted in late October, the survey involved 1,000 respondents selected to reflect the country’s demographics. Nearly 92.7% of them were Muslim, with equal representation of men and women. More than half of the respondents were under 34, and about one-quarter were from urban areas.

When asked to compare the interim government with the administration of Sheikh Hasina, 64.1% of respondents said the current government was ensuring better security for minorities. On the other hand, 15.3% felt the situation had worsened, while 17.9% believed it remained the same.

Following the fall of the Awami League government, acts of retaliation against religious minorities, particularly Hindus, were reported. However, under the leadership of Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus, the interim administration, along with religious institutions and community efforts, acted swiftly to protect minority worship places and contain the situation.

Nur Khan Liton, a member of the Enforced Disappearances Commission and a human rights activist, noted, “We have seen several exemplary steps from the public, political parties, and religious groups. This helped stabilize the situation within a month.”

The survey highlighted that Muslim respondents were less likely to perceive the security situation as deteriorating, with only 13.9% believing it had worsened. In contrast, 33.9% of non-Muslim respondents felt the current government was performing worse than the Awami League in ensuring their safety.

Additionally, 66.1% of Muslim respondents felt that the interim government was providing better security compared to the Awami League, while 39.5% of minority respondents shared the same view.

Jayati Sarkar, a Dhaka resident, said, “Under the Awami League, many leaders and supporters forced Hindus to sell their land at low prices. Now, with those people out of power, there is a sense of relief.”

Hiren Pandit, a Dhaka-based NGO program coordinator, noted improvements in rural security, particularly with the recent deployment of the military. However, he expressed concern about the sustainability of the measures.

Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia Director of Human Rights Watch, emphasized that governments often fail to adequately protect minority rights. She pointed out that India’s support for Sheikh Hasina’s “repressive regime” had left minorities, particularly Hindus, vulnerable. She added, “India must be cautious about groups spreading misinformation and hate. The international community should focus on minority rights everywhere.”

As the interim government continues its efforts, it faces the dual challenge of maintaining security and restoring public trust, particularly among vulnerable communities.