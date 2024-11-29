Tk 1cr fund being raised for slain lawyer Saiful’s family: Adviser Khalid

A Taka one-crore fund is being raised for slain lawyer Saiful Islam Alif under the supervision of Religious Affairs Adviser Dr. A. F. M. Khalid Hossain while humanitarian organization Alhaj Shamsul Hoque Foundation (ASHF) is collecting the fund.

The religious affairs adviser said this at a press briefing after offering ziarat at the grave of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif in Pantrisha village of Lohagara in Chattogram today, said an official handout.

Primary and Mass Education Adviser Professor Dr. Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder was also present.

Khalid Hossain said promising young lawyer Saiful Islam Alif could contribute a lot to the country and the nation in the field of rule of law, human rights and justice but he was brutally murdered.

Strongly condemning the brutal killing, he said none involved in this heinous murder will be spared as the government is determined to provide the maximum punishment to the criminals under the existing law.

The adviser said Bangladesh is a state of communal harmony. Various local and foreign reactionary groups are conspiring to destroy this communal harmony while attempts are being made to hinder the process of building a discrimination-free country.

“We should not fall into the trap of this conspiracy. We won’t allow anyone to destroy the communal harmony by any means,” he said.

Khalid Hossain urged the countrymen to have patience and play a responsible role in protecting communal harmony.

In response to a question from journalists about the government’s steps to bring the killers to book, Primary and Mass Education Adviser Dr. Bidhan said many suspects have already been caught as the government is very strict in this regard.

A fair investigation and trial will be conducted in this regard and the criminals will be punished appropriately, he said.

Dr Bidhan urged everyone to maintain peace and order and stay vigilant so that no provocative incident takes place and the country’s image is not tarnished.

He said there may be local and foreign conspiracies but “if we remain united, no one can do anything to us”.

The two advisers inquired about the family members of slain lawyer Saiful Islam and expressed their deep condolences to them.

They assured the family of all kinds of cooperation from the government.

Later, the religious affairs adviser handed over Taka one lakh in cash as part of the pledge of Taka one crore from Alhaj Shamsul Haque Foundation, a cheque for Taka five lakh from As-Sunnah Foundation and another Taka one lakh from Al Manahil Foundation to slain Saiful’s father to support the family.