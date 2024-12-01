ACC U19 Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Nepal by 5 wickets

Bangladeshi young tigers defeated Nepal Under-19 by five wickets in their second group-stage match of the ACC Asia Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE on Sunday.

Earlier, Bangladesh U-19 won the toss and asked Nepal to bat first.

After being asked to bat first, Nepal managed to score only 141 losing all wickets in 45.4 overs as Bangladeshi bowlers Al Fahad, Iqbal Hossain Emon, and Rizan Hossan took two wickets each while Saad Islam, Md Rafi Uzzaman, and Azizul Hakim joined the party taking one wicket each.

Of the Nepali batters, Aakash Tripathi scored 43 of 77 and Abhishek Tiwari scored 29 off 35.

To chase the target of 142, young tigers clinched the five wicket victory with 128 ballls in hand. Thanks to the batting performance of Zawad Abrar and Azizul Hakim Tamim, who struck 59 off 65 and 52 off 71 respectively.