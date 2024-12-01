White Paper on state of economy submitted to Dr Yunus

The committee formed to prepare a “White Paper” on the state of economy submitted its report to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Sunday.

Eminent economist Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, the chair of the committee, led the delegation while submitting the report at a ceremony held at the Chief Adviser’s Tejgaon offiec.

On August 21, the interim government decided to publish a white paper highlighting the current economic situation, reports UNB.

The areas which were focused in the white paper are public finance management – domestic resources, public expenditure (public investment, ADP, subsidies and debt), financing of budget deficit; inflation and food management – production, public procurement and public food distribution; external balance – export, import, remittances, FDI, foreign exchange reserves, foreign finance flow and debt; energy and power – demand, supply, pricing, costs and purchase agreements; private investment – access to credit, electricity, connectivity and logistics; employment – in-country and overseas, formal and informal wages, youth employment.

The white paper findings will be shared with the media on Monday.

Committee members, including Prof Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow of CPD; Dr Selim Raihan, Prof of Department of Economics, University of Dhaka; Dr Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank; Ferdaus Ara Begum, CEO of Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) and Dr M Tamim, Prof of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) were present.