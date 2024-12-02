67 infected with Chikungunya, 11 with Zika virus this year: DGHS DG

As many as 67 cases of Chikungunya were reported, while 11 in Zika virus in the current year.

Ninety per cent of people infected with the Zika have no symptoms and the death rate is almost zero. Pregnant mothers, who contract Zika, can have small heads. There is no need to panic about the mortality rate of Zika.

Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Abu Jafor came up with this information at press briefing on Monday.

He mentioned that the death rate from chikungunya is very low. IEDCR identified this virus while testing for dengue.

“Due to lack of awareness, deaths are increasing from dengue due to delay in receiving treatment at the hospital. Prevention is better than cure in any disease. This is very important in the case of dengue.”

Most of the deaths from dengue are in Dhaka. But comparatively, the death rate of children and elderly persons is high in Chittagong, Prof Abu Jafor added.