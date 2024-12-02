Dipu Moni, Inu, Menon shown arrested in different cases

Former ministers Dr Dipu Moni, Hasanul Haque Inu and Rashed Khan Menon have been shown arrested in different cases filed with three police stations in the capital.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Imran Ahmed passed the orders on Monday.

Inu was shown arrested in the case filed over the killing of garment worker Sohan Shah in Rampura area of the capital during the mass uprising.

The court also showed Inu and Menon arrested in a case filed over an attack on the motorcade of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and an attempt to kill the leaders and activists of her party in Moghbazar area.

Besides, former minister Dr Dipu Moni was shown arrested in a murder case filed with the Shahbagh Police Station.

Law enforcers arrested Inu arrested from Uttara on August 26, Dipu Moni from Baridhara area on August 19, and Menon from Gulshan area on August 22.