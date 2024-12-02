EC to publish final voter list Mar 2 next year

The Election Commissioner will publish the final voter list by March 2 next year, said Election Commissioner Brig Gen (Retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah.

After publishing the list, the representatives of the commission will be send door to door to update the voter list.

Sanaullah told this while talking to reporters after the first meeting of the 14th Election Commission (EC) held at Agargaon office in Dhaka on Monday.

Besides, the commission will publish the draft list by January 2, 2025 based on existing information and those included in the updated list will be added as new voters in 2026.

The EC said that the commission has the information of 17 lakh citizens who are eligible to be new voters. They will be included in the voter list on January 1, 2025, Sanaullah said.

Out of the 17 lakh citizens, the commission registered information of 13 lakh citizens in 2022. The rest of the citizens have registered themselves at the EC office.

He said that according to statistics, around 45 lakh citizens are expected to be added as new voters. So, 27 to 28 lakh citizens are not yet registered, he said. Besides, during the door to door campaign, information will be taken to drop the names of the dead persons from the voter list.

The Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin and the four other commissioners — Brig Gen (Retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah, Md Anwarul Islam Sarker, a retired additional secretary; Abdur Rahmanel Masud, a district and sessions judge; and Tahmida Ahmad, a retired joint secretary; attended the meeting held on Monday.