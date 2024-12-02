Massive pro-Palestine march fills London streets

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

Tens of thousands of protesters marched through London on Saturday, 30 November 30, demanding an end to Britain’s arms sales to Israel and a halt to military actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

The demonstration, starting from Park Lane and concluding at 10 Downing Street, drew an estimated 125,000 participants according to organisers. Protesters condemned Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza, which has resulted in nearly 45,000 casualties.

Palestinian doctor Ahmed Mokhallalati was among the speakers, delivering a powerful critique of military occupation. “Acts of genocide, ethnic cleansing and brutal aggression do not sustain an occupation,” he told the crowd. “The more force is used, the less effective it becomes, ultimately accelerating the collapse of oppressive regimes.”

Prominent organisations including the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Stop the War Coalition, and Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament coordinated the event. A notable contingent from ‘Bengalis for Palestine’ participated, led by community leaders including Nooruddin Ahmed and Rajonuddin Jalal.

The march called explicitly for British government sanctions against Israel and highlighted what protesters described as complicity in ongoing war crimes. Speakers from NGOs and British parliamentarians addressed the crowd, urging humanitarian intervention and an immediate cessation of hostilities.