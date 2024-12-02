Thousands wallow in unemployment as Sylhet stone quarries shut over environmental concerns

Thousands of workers are grappling with extreme hardship due to the prolonged closure of the country’s largest stone quarries in the border areas of Sylhet, particularly in the regions surrounding Bholaganj, Jaflong, and Bichnakandi.

Despite a recent High Court order allowing stone extraction using traditional methods, the quarries remain shuttered, leaving the local workforce in despair.

The quarries in Bholaganj, Jaflong, and Bichnakandi have been closed for years under the pretext of environmental preservation.

The High Court had intervened, issuing orders to resume stone extraction through traditional, environmentally friendly methods. Yet, these orders have largely gone unheeded, and the quarries remain closed for reasons unknown to the workers and local business leaders.

Leaders from the business organisations of Gowainghat and Companiganj upazilas have repeatedly appealed to the authorities, presenting the court’s directives, but their pleas have been met with inaction.

As a result, many daily wage labourers, dependent on the stone industry, have lost their livelihoods.

Every morning, workers in Jaflong, Bichnakandi, Bholaganj, and surrounding areas are seen waiting in vain for work—some sitting with shovels and baskets, others hoping to be hired for manual labour. These workers, once part of a thriving industry, now face a grim future as their workplaces remain closed.

The shutdown of the quarries has not only affected the workers but also the broader local economy. The stone industry was once a major contributor to both local and national revenue.

According to local business leaders, the government could earn substantial revenue if the quarries were reopened. At the same time, 3-4 lakh workers from across the country, including those from Sylhet, could regain employment and improve their livelihoods.

Many stone traders are also facing financial ruin, having mortgaged their assets to banks to invest in the stone industry. With the quarries closed, they are unable to repay their loans, putting their homes and businesses in jeopardy.

Local crushing zones, including those in North Sylhet, are becoming ghost towns as workers and entrepreneurs alike struggle to survive.

The situation has become increasingly dire. Workers from Gowainghat, Jaintapur, and Companiganj upazilas, who know no other trade than quarry-related work, are now living in extreme poverty.

In response, protests have erupted, with workers and local businesses demanding the immediate reopening of the quarries.

Human chain events have been organised, with the workers chanting slogans like “want rice or work,” highlighting their urgent need for employment.

Hafizur Rahman, president of the Gowainghat Upazila Truck-Pickup, Covered Van Workers Union, said that the reopening of the quarries would not only revive the stone industry but would also improve the lives of thousands of workers and their families.

“If the quarries are opened, the government will generate revenue, and the living standards of the working people will significantly improve,” Rahman said.

Mohibur Rahman, a stone trader from Bichnakandi, echoed these sentiments, pointing out that the traditional method of stone extraction would allow businesses to recover their losses and enable workers to return to their jobs.

“The government needs to allow stone extraction in an environmentally friendly way. This will open the door to employment and livelihoods for many,” he added.

Minhaj Uddin, a businessman from Jaflong, called the closure a “humanitarian disaster” affecting workers who are now living in extreme conditions.

Md. Touhidul Islam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Gowainghat, said that the Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Department has ordered the local administration to halt all quarrying activities without a valid lease. As a result, Jaflong, Bichnakandi, and Bholaganj quarries, along with their sand extraction areas, remain closed.

“Regular drives are being conducted to ensure compliance with the closure order,” he added.

However, representatives from civil society in the region are urging the government to act quickly, calling for the urgent reopening of the quarries in light of the ongoing suffering of the workers.

Local leaders, business owners, and workers continue to appeal for a solution, with the hope that their livelihoods can be restored and the region’s economy revived.