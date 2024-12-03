BNP expects India to respect Bangladesh’s democratic aspirations

Denouncing an attack on the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said he expects Indians to respect the democratic aspirations of the citizens of the new Bangladesh, reports UNB.

He said, “We hope that Indians would respect the democratic aspirations of the citizens of the new Bangladesh and help the trial of the fascist Awami League leaders who stay in India by sending them back [to Bangladesh].”

Fakhrul said the BNP strongly condemns the attack by “extremists” on the premises of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, India.

“It is believed that the attack on the premises of the Assistant High Commission by the members of the organization named ‘Hindu Sangharsh Samiti’ was planned,” he added.

The BNP secretary general said, “Taking down the Bangladesh flag, setting it on fire and carrying out vandalism after entering the Assistant High Commission is a clear violation of the Geneva Convention.”

“We would request the government of India and the people of India that the use of hatred in Bangladesh as a tactic of your domestic politics will create lasting tension in the relationship between the two countries,” Fakhrul added.