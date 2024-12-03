Cream of Mushroom Soup

Ingredients

v 8 ounces fresh mushrooms

v 2 tbsps onions, chopped

v 1 -2 garlic clove, minced

v 2 tbsps butter

v 2 -3 tbsps flour (separated)

v 2 cups chicken broth

v 1cup light cream or 1 cup evaporated milk

v 1/2 tsp salt

v 1/4 tsp pepper

v 1/4 tsp nutmeg

Method:

1. Cut the mushrooms into slices.

2. Melt butter in large frying pan. Add in onions, garlic, and mushrooms. Cook until onions are soft.

3. Blend in 2 T. flour and stir.

4. Add in the chicken broth and heat until slightly thickened while stirring frequently.

5. Stir cream with additional 1 T. flour and seasonings. Add in cream to soup. Heat to thicken while stirring frequently.

6. Serve and enjoy!