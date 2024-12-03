Dengue death toll surpasses 500-mark

The death toll from dengue this year has surpassed the 500 mark in Bangladesh as seven more patients die from the disease during the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising the toll to 504.

Besides, 629 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever over the same period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the deaths, two each were reported in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), and Khulna division, while one in Barisal division.

Among the patients, 133 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka division, 113 under the DNCC, and 111 under the DSCC.

A total of 93,685 dengue cases have been reported since January 1.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 3,21,179 cases and 3,18,749 recoveries in 2023.