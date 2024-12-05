Diplomats of 28 European countries to meet Yunus Dec 9

Diplomats of 28 European countries, stationed in Dhaka and New Delhi, will meet Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on December 9.

Spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Director General (Public Diplomacy wing) Mohammad Rafiqul Alam shared the updates during the weekly briefing at the ministry on Thursday.

Responding to a question, he said both sides will explore new areas of cooperation, in addition to discussion on Rohingya crisis, GSP+ facilities in the post-LDC era and partnership and cooperation pact with Bangladesh.

This is the first time when 28 ambassadors from the European Union will come together to discuss with the government. Among them, twenty ambassadors from 20 European countries are based in New Delhi, and eight ambassadors are based in Dhaka.

Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh Michael Miller will join with 27 diplomats.

The European Union (EU’s) trade relations with Bangladesh are based on unilateral trade preferences granted by the EU since 2001 under the GSP Everything but Arms (EBA) duty-free, quota-free market access arrangement for the LDCs.

The upcoming dialogue will aim to chart the course for continued trade and economic collaboration as Bangladesh transitions out of the LDC category, Alam said.