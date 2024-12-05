Global coalition forms to fight oral diseases

Delegations from over 110 countries are coming together to produce national roadmaps and negotiate a joint declaration on oral health at the first-ever global oral health meeting organized by the World Health Organization (WHO). The historic event aims to produce national roadmaps and a joint declaration on oral health, accelerating efforts to achieve universal health coverage (UHC) by 2030.

Oral diseases, the most prevalent noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), affect approximately 3.5 billion people globally. These include dental cavities, gum disease, oral cancer, and birth defects, conditions that significantly impact essential functions like eating, breathing, and speaking.

“Oral health is an integral part of overall well-being, yet millions lack access to necessary services,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He urged countries to prioritize prevention and expand affordable oral health services to advance UHC.

Hosted by Thailand, the event serves as a preparatory step for the fourth UN High-Level Meeting on NCDs in 2025. Thai Minister of Public Health H.E. Somsak Thepsutin emphasized the nation’s commitment to making oral health services accessible to all. “This landmark meeting reinforces our dedication to improving health outcomes for everyone,” he stated.

A key outcome of the conference is the Bangkok Declaration on Oral Health, which seeks to establish oral health as a fundamental human right. The declaration underscores the need to integrate oral health into primary health care and UHC strategies, ensuring wider access and affordability.

Additionally, a new global coalition on oral health is expected to be announced during the conference, fostering partnerships to amplify the reach and impact of oral health initiatives.

Participants include member state delegations, UN agencies, international organizations, civil society groups, and other stakeholders, reflecting a unified effort to address oral health within the broader global NCD agenda.

The Bangkok Declaration will inform the WHO Director-General’s report for the 2025 UN meeting, aiming to secure greater recognition and integration of oral diseases in global health policies.