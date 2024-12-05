Sherpur’s Chhanar Payesh earns GI recognition

The beloved “Chhanar Payesh” a kind of cottage cheese pudding, has been officially recognized as a Geographical Indication (GI) product, following the earlier recognition of Tulshimala rice.

Sherpur’s Deputy Commissioner Torofdar Mahmudur Rahman confirmed the matter on Thursday.

Mohammad Delwar Hossain, the founder and owner of “Our Sherpur”, expressed his joy, saying: “Chhanar Payesh is an integral part of Sherpur’s heritage and culture. We are thrilled to see it recognized as a GI product. It will carry Sherpur’s branding and traditions even further.”

He added that Sherpur’s Chhanar Payesh has gained fame across the country. The district administration had submitted an application for GI recognition to the Ministry of Industry’s Department of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (DPDT), and after completing the necessary procedures, the recognition was granted.

Sherpur residents celebrated the achievement upon receiving the official certificate, signed by DPDT’s Director General, Munim Hasan.

Bappy Dey, the owner of Anuradha Mishtanno Bhandar in Raghunath Bazar, expressed his optimism, saying: “With the recognition of Chhanar Payesh as the second GI product from Sherpur, after Tulshimala rice, I believe that not only will Sherpur’s economy be invigorated, but the district’s reputation will shine across the country and beyond.”

Deputy Commissioner Torofdar Mahmudur Rahman added: “Sherpur’s Chhanar Payesh has earned the distinction of being the 44th GI product in the country. We received the certificate today (Thursday), and now, as a GI product, it will be known far and wide.”

History of Chhanar Payesh

Sherpur’s Chhanar Payesh boasts a rich history, dating back over a hundred years. It was first crafted during British rule in the Gopal Patti area of Sherpur.

In those early days, only a handful of shops made this sweet.

Now, however, at least 20 shops in the district sell Chhanar Payesh, with daily sales ranging from 200 to 300kg.

The price per kilogram varies from Tk350-700, depending on the type.

A cherished delicacy, Chhanar Payesh is a staple at weddings, birthdays, Eid celebrations, Durga Puja, and various other religious and cultural events, symbolizing the warmth and tradition of Sherpur.