Thailand to launch e-visa for Bangladeshis Jan 2

The government of Thailand has decided to launch e-visa service for Bangladesh passport holders traveling to Thailand on January 2.

Ambassador Makawadee Sumitmor announced it at a Thailand National Day reception held at the embassy on Thursday night. Besides, government officials will enjoy visa waiver benefits from December 19.

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed was also present, among others.

The e-visa service will allow Bangladeshi passport holders to apply for a Thai visa online from home.

Thailand is a popular destination for Bangladeshi tourists and those seeking medical treatment.

This service has already been introduced through 69 Thai embassies globally.

The visa waiver will be operationalized for official passport holders of both countries from December 19, 2024. The related agreement, signed in Bangkok in April 2024, will take effect on that day.

Notably, visa waiver for diplomatic passport holders has been in place since 2018.