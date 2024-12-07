Interim govt assumed responsibility, not power

The interim government has assumed the responsibility that comes with the office they hold, not ‘power’, like the political parties adopt after forming a government following elections.

Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter told this while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion on Saturday.

Gana-Akangkha Mancha organised the discussion titled ‘Mass Aspirations, Mass Uprising: Expectations, Achievements and Review of the Current Situation’, at the Dhaka Reporters Unity Auditorium in Dhaka.

She said those who will assume power through next election should also give a message to the people that they will discharge their responsibility with utmost sincerity .

Emphasizing the need for national harmony, the adviser said people should have the only identity that they are human being and should not be divided on the basis of their religious identity.

“India is threatening us in the wake of some incidents by saying that our minorities, especially the Hindus are being oppressed. But we are not afraid of them. Because the change we wanted to bring, has been made by our youths. India could not stop our mass uprising. Bangladesh is not afraid of their propaganda,” Farida said.

The youths have successfully expelled fascist forces through a mass movement, no political party could achieve that, she mentioned.

She also expressed the government’s commitment to expanding the agricultural sector, urging stakeholders to prioritize increased local production alongside imports,” she added.

The event was chaired by Abdul Majid Antar, convener of Gana-Akanksha Mancha and attended by State Reform Movement Chief Coordinator Advocate Hasnat Qayyum, Dhaka University Associate Professor Dr Samina Lutfa, Bangladesh Press Institute Director General Faruk Wasif and Rajshahi University Associate Professor Dr Golam Sarwar.