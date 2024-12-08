HC verdict scrapping 5 cases against Dr Yunus upheld

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) today (Dec 8) upheld a High Court verdict that scrapped five labour law cases against Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, also the incumbent Chief Adviser of the interim government.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam issued the order, dismissing a leave to appeal petition filed against the High Court judgment.

Senior Advocate Mustafizur Rahman Khan moved for Dr Muhammad Yunus during the hearing, while Additional Attorney General Aneek Rushd Haque stood for the state.

On October 24, the High Court scrapped the five cases against Dr Yunus filled for allegedly violating labour law as the then chairman of Grameen Telecom. The state later filed a petition against the judgment.

A few former employees of Grameen Telecom filed cases with Dhaka 3rd Labour Court against three including Dr Muhammad Yunus on July 3, 2019.

Dr Yunus filed a petition with the High Court in 2020, pleading to quash the proceedings of the cases. The court after holding a hearing on the plea, issued a rule in this regard.