Only the ‘Wrong-Headed’ Claim to Be PM Now : Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir stated, “A long time ago, the Chief Justice of Bangladesh referred to Sheikh Hasina as ‘wrong-headed.’ Now, only a wrong-headed person can claim to be the Prime Minister.”

Mirza Fakhrul made this remark while responding to a journalist’s question regarding Sheikh Hasina presenting herself as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh during a UK Awami League meeting.

He shared these comments during a discussion with journalists from the UK print and electronic media on Saturday (December 7) at 6 p.m. local time in the UK.

Key Points from Mirza Fakhrul’s Speech:

Criticism of Sheikh Hasina:

Mirza Fakhrul claimed that Sheikh Hasina ignored her party’s struggles and fled when difficulties arose. In contrast, he highlighted that BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was repeatedly asked to leave the country but refused, declaring Bangladesh as her home.

BNP’s Struggles:

Fakhrul alleged that 600,000 cases have been filed against BNP supporters and 20,000 people have been killed during the regime’s crackdown on opposition.

He reflected on the hardships faced by BNP members, stating, “There wasn’t a single year when we weren’t sent to prison. It felt like police and courts were competing over how much they could oppress BNP members.”

Democracy Under Threat:

He argued that Bangladesh’s progress towards democracy under the caretaker government was destroyed during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure.

Fakhrul criticized the Cyber Security Act and the suppression of independent media, accusing the government of promoting a culture of sycophancy and favoring certain media outlets.

Responsibility of the Media and Diaspora:

He urged journalists and expatriates to counter misinformation and uphold accurate reporting to protect the nation’s interests.

On Foreign Dependence and Democracy:

Fakhrul emphasized that democracy in Bangladesh cannot be achieved by relying on foreign powers, asserting that the responsibility lies with the people. He noted ongoing diplomatic engagement on various issues.

State Forces and BNP:

Fakhrul claimed BNP has no fundamental problem with state forces, though efforts are underway to identify those responsible for the alleged persecution of Tarique Rahman.

Expatriates’ Concerns:

UK BNP President M.A. Malek highlighted grievances of expatriates, accusing Sheikh Hasina’s regime of illegally occupying their properties over the last 17 years. He assured that expatriates’ contributions would be valued, as stated by the BNP’s acting secretary general.

The meeting, presided over by M.A. Malek, also featured speeches by UK BNP General Secretary Koysar M. Ahmed and other leaders.