Rutherford ton powers Windies to five-wicket win

Sherfane Rutherford’s maiden ODI century led the West Indies to a five-wicket win over Bangladesh, ending an 11-match losing streak against the visitors.

Chasing a competitive 295, the hosts sealed the match with 14 balls to spare, propelled by Rutherford’s explosive 113 off 80 balls and captain Shai Hope’s 86.

After a sluggish start, West Indies found themselves at 27 for 2 in the eighth over. Brandon King and Evin Lewis departed cheaply, both trapped lbw by Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Nahid Rana, respectively.

The pressure mounted further when Keacy Carty’s cautious 21 ended in a mistimed pull off Rishad Hossain, leaving West Indies teetering at 94 for 3 in the 22nd over.

Enter Rutherford. Facing mounting odds, the left-hander absorbed early blows, including two hits to the helmet, before counterattacking.

Together with Hope, Rutherford stitched a crucial 99-run stand for the fourth wicket. Hope ensured the required rate stayed within reach, mixing boundaries with strike rotation.

The turning point came in the 32nd over when Rutherford launched a flurry of sixes and fours, swinging momentum in the hosts’ favour. Hope fell for 86, misjudging a pull off Mehidy Hasan Miraz, but not before setting a solid platform.

When the asking rate was mounting, Rutherford and Justin Greaves added crucial 95 runs off only 57 deliveries in the fifth wicket. In the 46th over, Rutherford hit three sixes, and with the last one, he reached his maiden ODI ton.

Though he fell shortly after, his innings, laced with seven fours and eight sixes, had decisively swung the match.

Greaves completed the job with an unbeaten 41 off 31 balls, sealing the win with back-to-back boundaries.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s 294 for 6 was built on contributions from Tanzid Hasan (60), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (74), and Mahmudullah (50*). Tanzid led the initial charge, striking three sixes and six fours, before falling to Alzarri Joseph.

After the match, Bangladesh’s captain Mehidy said they were satisfied with the total they had. But he gave credit to the West Indian batters.

“Yes we were satisfied,” Mehdiy said. “294 is a very good score on this kind of wicket. Credit goes to them, especially Hope and Rutherford. They got a partnership on this wicket. It was a tough day for our bowlers.”

Mehidy anchored the innings, navigating tricky phases while adding 79 runs with Tanzid and 54 with Afif Hossain.

Mahmudullah and Jaker Ali added 96 runs for the sixth wicket. Mahmudullah’s unbeaten 50 off 44 balls featured three sixes.

The remaining two ODIs will be played at the same venue on December 10th and 12th.