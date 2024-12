Bangladesh all out for 227 in 2nd ODI against WI

After the usual top-order batting collapse, Bangladesh national cricket team has managed to score 227 losing all wickets in 45.5 overs in the second ODI against Bangladesh at Warner Park in St. Kitts on Tuesday.

All thanks to Mahmudullah Riyad and Tanzim Sakib as they put on a record 92-run stand to push Bangladesh past 200, becoming highest eight-wicket partnership and surpassing the 84-run stand between Mohammad Mithun and Mohammad Saifuddin away to New Zealand in 2019.