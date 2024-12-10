BFIU seeks bank details of Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has asked banks to provide account details of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana.

A letter in this regard was sent to all banks across the country and finanacial institutes on Monday (December 9).

It also sought bank information of Bangabandhu Memorial Trust and Chowdhury Jafarullah Sharafat.

In the letter, BFIU requested banks and non-bank financial institutions to submit information of various accounts, including savings, current, fixed deposit receipt, held by two sisters and their associated companies or organisations, within the next five business days.

Following the fall of the government on August 5 in the face of student protests, the BFIU has frozen the bank accounts of about 550 individuals and organizations. These accounts have Tk 14,500 crore. Though the list includes the names of Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana’s children and the family members, information for the accounts of their two sisters has been sought for the first time.