Cream of Mushroom Soup

Ingredients
v 8 ounces fresh mushrooms
v 2 tbsps onions, chopped
v 1 -2 garlic clove, minced
v 2 tbsps butter
v 2 -3 tbsps flour (separated)
v 2 cups chicken broth
v 1cup light cream or 1 cup evaporated milk
v 1/2 tsp salt
v 1/4 tsp pepper
v 1/4 tsp nutmeg
Method:
1. Cut the mushrooms into slices.
2. Melt butter in large frying pan. Add in onions, garlic, and mushrooms. Cook until onions are soft.
3. Blend in 2 T. flour and stir.
4. Add in the chicken broth and heat until slightly thickened while stirring frequently.
5. Stir cream with additional 1 T. flour and seasonings. Add in cream to soup. Heat to thicken while stirring frequently.
6. Serve and enjoy!