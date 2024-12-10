Members of the Bangladesh Military receive medals for their participation in the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen

Bangla Mirror Desk:

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke hosted a Ceremony at her residence on 10 December 2024 to present The King Charles III Coronation Medal to the members of the Bangladesh Military who participated in the historic Coronation event of Their Majesties The King and The Queen.

The King Charles III Coronation Medal is a commemorative medal to mark the Coronation which took place on 6 May 2023.

The Coronation Procession, which featured some 6,000 military personnel from across the United Kingdom, Realms, Commonwealth and British Overseas Territories, was a spectacular display of ceremonial excellence by the combined Armed Forces, showing them all in their very best light and on the global stage.

The medals were awarded to honour the 11 Bangladeshi military personnel as they actively contributed to the official Coronation events both in Westminster Abbey and other officially recognised ceremonial Coronation events.

The Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division; representatives of the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force; and family members of the medal recipients were also present during the ceremony at the residence of the British High Commissioner.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke said:

“I am delighted to present the The King Charles III Coronation Medal to the military personnel who represented Bangladesh at the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen.

“I’m proud that members of the UK Armed Forces marched alongside counterparts from Bangladesh and other Commonwealth member states during this historic event”.

The list of the medal recipients are as follows:

Lieutenant Colonel Sadat Mohammad Hasan, Bangladesh Army

Squadron Leader Md Shaiful Islam, Bangladesh Air Force

Lieutenant Anik Barua Anu, Bangladesh Navy

Senior Warrant Officer Mohammad Kamal Hossain, Bangladesh Army

Sergeant Md Mamunur Rasid, Bangladesh Army

Petty Officer Mofizul Islam, Bangladesh Navy

Sergeant Md Nehal Hossain, Bangladesh Air Force

Sergeant Mohammad Razen Hasan, Bangladesh Air Force

Leading Seaman Md Habibur Rahman, Bangladesh Navy

Sainik Mohammed Oliullah, Bangladesh Army

Brigadier General MD Abdul Matin – Bangladesh Army (Defence Adviser, Bangladesh High Commission London) had his issued in London, earlier this year.