Bangladesh elected Vice President of UN Human Rights Council for 2025

Bangladesh has achieved a significant milestone by being unanimously elected as a Vice President of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for 2025.

The decision was made on December 9 during an organizational session of the Council focused on its work for the upcoming year.

The country’s Permanent Representative to the UN and other International Organizations in Geneva will officially join the Council’s Bureau, serving from January 1 to December 31, 2025. The Bureau, which includes one President and four Vice Presidents representing the five UN regional groups, oversees the Council’s work and decision-making processes.

Bangladesh’s candidacy, representing the Asia-Pacific Group (APG), was initiated in October 2024, with unanimous support from the APG before being approved by the wider Council membership.

This is the first time Bangladesh has been elected as Vice President since the establishment of the UNHRC in 2006, marking a historic moment. The election reflects the international community’s trust in Bangladesh’s leadership under Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and its active contributions to global multilateral platforms.

Bangladesh’s role as Vice President underscores its commitment to promoting and protecting human rights worldwide while strengthening its influence in international diplomacy.