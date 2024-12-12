Task force to be formed soon to check air pollution: Rizwana

The interim government will form a task force soon to check air pollution and it will work till the next monsoon.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan Environment, Forest, and Climate Change shared the information during an inter-ministerial meeting held at the Local Government Division’s conference room in the Secretariat in Dhaka on Thursday.

She said the government is making every effort to control air pollution and as part of this initiative, the task force will be formed. The meeting focused on strategies to combat air pollution in Dhaka and surrounding areas during the dry season.

The environment adviser said the sources of air pollution are being identified, and measures are being taken to check air pollution.

To this end, certain areas are set to be declared as ‘No Brickfield Zones’, old vehicles will be removed from the streets within the next six months, instructions were given to the stakeholders to spray water to reduce dust during construction, cover construction materials, and use protective barriers, the adviser mentioned.

Besides, regular use of vacuum trucks for cleaning roads and prompt road repairs were also necessary, Rizwana said.

As the air pollution cannot be resolved overnight, the adviser said the people are being encouraged to wear masks.

The adviser also emphasised the importance of raising public awareness, enforcing effective laws, and enhancing the monitoring systems to address the issue effectively.

Adviser for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain was also present at the meeting. He said initiatives will be taken to recover canals and will develop the open spaces as playgrounds. He also stressed the need for integrated efforts to improve the country’s environmental quality.