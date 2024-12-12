‘Whatever the govt decision, will be accepted’

Sixteen Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) personnel have been detained for their involvement in different crimes since August 5, said its Director General Additional IGP AKM Shahidur Rahman on Thursday.

“The law and order situation deteriorated after August 5. Later, RAB members started working to bring the situation under control. While doing this work, 16 members got involved in various crimes. They were accused of extortion, drugs and robbery.”

He stated these at a press briefing at RAB media centre in the capital’s Kawarn Bazar on Thursday.

“Whatever decision the government takes regarding the dissolution of the Rapid Action Battalion, will be accepted,” the RAB DG said while responding a question about its dissolution.

“There are so many allegations against the elite force, including disappearances and murders. I apologize to those who have been tortured and harmed by RAB. This force will not be involved in any such activities on anyone’s orders in future. They will be tried through a fair investigation.”

He mentioned that since the establishment of RAB, 58 officers and 4,246 members have been punished for involvement in various crimes.